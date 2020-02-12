Mike Huckabee Endorses Georgia Rep. Doug Collins For Senate

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is dipping his toe into the contentious Georgia Senate race, endorsing Rep. Doug Collins over newly-appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Collins became a household name during the impeachment of President Donald Trump, serving as the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee during proceedings. (RELATED: Recapping President Trump’s Best Week Ever)

“I’ve watched Doug Collins fight against all odds in a vicious Pelosi-led and Adam Schiff/Jerry Nadler fueled House of Representatives,” Huckabee said in a press release Wednesday. “He unflinchingly has stood up to the Trump-hating Democrats in the House and the Trump-hating media.”

“Governor Huckabee is a leader who has never wavered from the conservative cause and I couldn’t be more proud and excited to have his support,” Collins said. “He is a hero to me and to many Americans for fighting for our military, our shared values and the lives of the unborn. I think what I like most about him is his unrelentingly positive attitude and his faith in America’s future.”

Collins was considered by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for the appointment that eventually went to Loeffler. Loeffler has come under fire from some conservatives over her past support for Democrats and her ties to Planned Parenthood through her ownership of the co-ownership WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. (RELATED: Why Social Conservatives Don’t Trust Likely Georgia Senate Pick Kelly Loeffler)

“Doug didn’t become pro-life to be elected,” Huckabee said. “His commitment to the worth and dignity of every human life is not a political calculation, but deep spiritual conviction.”