Prep For Spring Cleaning With These Mops, Vacuums & More

Spring is right around the corner and that means warmer days, longer hours spent outside and more time spent out and about with friends. But that also means in order to welcome in everything that’s fresh and new, you need to get rid of the old. Get rid of all the dust and dirt that’s accumulated over the winter months with these convenient mops, vacuums and other tools.

HOBOT LEGEE-669: Vacuum Mop 4-in-1 Robot

If you’re looking for a multipurpose cleaning tool, look no further than this handy 4-in-1 robot vacuum. It vacuums, wipes, sprays and mops your floor with an optimized auto cleaning mode that features a brush speed of 600 times per minute.

Find it here for $429.99.

HOBOT-298: Window Cleaning Robot

Cleaning your windows yourself can be tricky, ineffective or both: this brilliant robot automates the whole process, making it easy to get sparkling clean windows. It dispenses water into a 15μm dense mist to dissolve dust and polish windows without leaving watermarks behind.

Find it here for $429.99.

HOBOT 198: Glass Cleaning Robot

A CES Innovation Award Honoree, this HOBOT 198: Glass Cleaning Robot thoroughly cleans glass surfaces scratch-free. It uses a vacuum to remove dust, and its powerful motor delivers more torque and spin for a better clean.

Find it here for $349.99.

Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher

It can be so difficult to get your floors to a satisfactory level of clean. But that’s not the case with this Elicto Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher, which features a special design that combines three actions to make your floors spotless. It mops, polishes and scrubs all at the same time.

Find it here for $149.

Elicto Super Sweeper SS-130

Featuring a unique blade design, this Elicto Super Sweeper SS-130 is a sturdy, innovative broom that’s incredibly versatile. It can sweep away everything from pet fur on your rug to spilled liquids in your bathroom.

Find it here for $24.

Elicto ES-500 Electric Corded Spin Mop & Polisher

Eliminate sticky floors for good with this Elicto ES-500 Electric Corded Spin Mop & Polisher: it boasts a 250ml water tank and two sets of microfiber mop heads. You won’t have to get on your hands and knees at all to scrub, as this tool does it all for you.

Find it here for $119.

Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber

Skip hiring a pool cleaner when you use this Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber. This powerful tool helps you save money, with five different rotating heads with 90-degree angle spin that delivers a heavy-duty clean for your home, bathroom, swimming pool and more.

Find it here for $119.

Elicto Everybot RS500 Robotic Spin Mop & Polisher

Your wood floors will be beyond sparkling clean with this Elicto Everybot RS500 Robotic Spin Mop & Polisher. This robot uses a 5,700RPM built-in motor and a unique, rotating dual-spin mop that cleans your floor without even needing a cord.

Find it here for $279.

InstaSweep Hard Floor Surface Sweeper

Whether it’s tile, wood, linoleum or marble, this InstaSweep Hard Floor Surface Sweeper can manage to clean it all with flying colors. The twin brushes rotate on the outside, creating a cleaning vortex on the inside that lifts, grabs and pulls dust, dirt and pet hair into the center so you can easily toss it.

Find it here for $24.99.

Samsung POWERbot R9350 Turbo Robot Vacuum (Certified Refurbished)

This Samsung POWERbot R9350 Turbo Robot Vacuum provides up to 70 times more cleaning power than your conventional circular vacuum. You can even remotely control the vacuum using your smartphone, choosing which rooms to clean or skip!

Find it here for $418.

Prices subject to change.