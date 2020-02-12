MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Rants That ‘Dictator’ Trump Would ‘Arrest Every Journalist He Didn’t Like’ If He Could Get Away With It

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went on a rant Wednesday against President Donald Trump, claiming the president would lock up “every journalist he didn’t like” if he could get away with it.

Scarborough turned on Trump after beginning the clip blaming Republicans for not challenging Trump, who he referred to as a “would be dictator.” The MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host then claimed that the president would “do whatever he could” if he knew he’d get away with it, including locking up every journalist he had qualms with.

“Would Donald Trump not do whatever he could do if he could get away with it?” Scarborough said. “Seriously. If he could arrest every journalist he didn’t like, if he could arrest us tomorrow, let me ask you a question – do you think he would arrest us tomorrow?”

“Do you think he would arrest the editor of the New York Times, the editor of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, do you think he would arrest them tomorrow and throw them in jail to silence them?”

Scarborough continued, adding that anyone who disagreed with his claim must be “just lying to yourself.” Co-host Mika Brzezinski sat solemnly, nodding in agreement. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Lectures Another Human Being About Showboating)