NHL Rookie Goalie Igor Shesterkin Accomplishes An Incredible Feat. Here’s What He Did

Rangers rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin is the first in NHL history to post three 40-save wins in his first seven starts.

The 24-year-old Russian goaltender has taken the NHL by storm, winning six out of his seven starts. In each of those games, he posted a save percentage above .900 and made at least 25 saves. In any of his starts he has allowed at most three goals. (RELATED: NHL Legend ‘Jumbo’ Joe Thornton Reaches 1,500 Points)

First NHL game

First NHL win Welcome to the Show, Igor Shesterkin! NHL x @MGMResortsIntl pic.twitter.com/BjDO4eWk5D — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2020



Out of all NHL goaltenders who have played at least five games, Shesterkin has the highest save percentage overall with .941 and third-best goals allowed average at 2.18.

He made his first start on the road yesterday in Winnipeg.

Shesterkin forced to leave the ice for concussion protocol. #NYR pic.twitter.com/vM5ViIxDN7 — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) February 12, 2020



“From where I sit, it doesn’t matter what league he’s in, it doesn’t matter what building he’s in, it doesn’t matter about anything. He just has a net behind him and he’s going to keep the puck out of it, which is a simple approach and it works,” said New York Rangers head coach David Quinn after the game.

Shesterkin also notched his own record with his club, becoming the first Rangers goaltender to win six of his seven starts. He also became the first to notch consecutive 40-save wins in Rangers history.

Lets take a quick look into Igor’s mind during the post game interview last night. pic.twitter.com/os4KVVcf9R — Ryan Mead Church Of Kakko Founder (@OhRyanMead) February 6, 2020



For Igor Shesterkin, hockey is indeed fun.