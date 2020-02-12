‘Unthinkable’: Nikki Haley Weighs In On New Hampshire Results

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was clearly unimpressed with the results of New Hampshire’s primary election.

Haley, who previously served as a Republican governor of South Carolina, responded to the first two contests in the 2020 Democratic primary process, calling it “unthinkable” that Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — a self-described Democratic socialist — was walking away with the greatest number of votes. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Billed As 2024 GOP ‘Frontrunner’ By Dallas County Republican Party)

“It is amazing that a liberal socialist won in Iowa and New Hampshire,” Haley tweeted. “The idea that we would give up the freedoms our veterans fought and died for is unthinkable. Other countries have to be scratching their heads wondering what we are thinking.”

It is amazing that a liberal socialist won in Iowa and New Hampshire. The idea that we would give up the freedoms our veterans fought and died for is unthinkable. Other countries have to be scratching their heads wondering what we are thinking. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 12, 2020

Sanders finished with the highest vote tallies in both Iowa and New Hampshire, but because of the way delegates are awarded, he trails former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg slightly in overall delegate count. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was a fairly close third in New Hampshire.