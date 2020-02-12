Ohio State Football Players Amir Riep And Jahsen Wint Charged With Kidnapping And Rape

Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint have been hit with serious criminal charges.

According to NBC News, Riep and Wint have both have been charged in Franklin County Municipal Court with felony rape with threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity. Details on the alleged crime aren’t known at this time, but the alleged incident took place February 4.

The football program released a statement saying the two players have been suspended effective immediately.

This is obviously a very serious situation, and both men are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

That’s the system we have here in America, and you should all be thankful that’s the way it works. You don’t want it to work the other way, and Riep and Wint should be looked at as innocent until proven otherwise.

Having said that, the criminal charges are coming down the pipeline only about a week after the alleged incident.

Again, details aren’t known at this time, but rape cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute. The fact both men have been charged eight days after the alleged attack likely means the police are confident in their case.

That doesn’t mean they’re guilty. It just means the authorities think they have a case.

Keep checking back for more updates on this developing situation at Ohio State when we have them. Something tells me this is about to become the biggest story in all of college football.