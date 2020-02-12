Awesome Pond Hockey Fight Goes Viral On Twitter

An incredible video of a pond hockey fight is making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, two guys can be seen scrapping with each other during a pond hockey game, and it's pretty incredible.

Watch the awesome video below.

You can inject this kind of energy right into my soul. I love stuff like this. It's pond hockey and people are out here throwing punches.

Pond hockey! This isn't even the juniors or some bush league minors matchup. This is a pond hockey and people are brawling.

Everybody knows when it comes to hockey that your actions have consequences. It's the only sport out there that really polices itself.

How does it police itself? Well, if you do something stupid, then you’re going to get punched. Case in point, the video above.

The fact these guys were passionate enough to brawl shouldn’t be frowned upon. It should be applauded. Sports need to get their edge back across the board.

Major props to these two for putting on a show and leaving it all out on the ice!