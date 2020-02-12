REPORT: Prince Harry In Talks With Goldman Sachs After Decision To Become Financially Independent From Royal Family

Prince Harry has reportedly been in talks with Goldman Sachs after he appeared at a summit hosted by JP Morgan.

Prince Harry first talked with Goldman Sachs back in November, months before the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their royal roles, according to a report published Tuesday by The Mirror.

Prince Harry could be a speaker at Goldman Sachs’s upcoming event “Talks At GS.” Speakers at the event are not paid for their appearances, but the event could lead to more deals for the royal couple, The Mirror reported.

Others who have spoken at the Goldman Sachs event include actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston.

Prince Harry and Markle made an appearance at JP Morgan’s Alternative Investment Summit earlier in February. The public appearance would have been the first since the couple confirmed they were giving up their His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles. (RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Return To The U.K. For Final Royal Events)

As previously reported, Queen Elizabeth II was apparently supportive of the couple’s decision to step back from their senior roles.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”