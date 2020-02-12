REPORT: Bengals Are Listening To Trade Offers For The First Overall Pick In The Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers for the first overall pick.

According to Dan Sileo, the Bengals have listened to offers from the Dolphins, Chargers, Broncos, Bears and Buccaneers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It seems like Joe Burrow might not have a ton of passion for the idea of playing for the Bengals, and Cincy might want to just remove itself from the situation.

You might all remember that I actually floated this idea not that long ago. If they can load up on picks and get out of the first pick, then the Bengals shouldn’t rule it out.

Burrow is a great player, but Trevor Lawrence is coming to the NFL in the 2021 draft. If they dump the pick, load up on picks for 2020 and 2021, then they could be in a better position than if they just took Burrow.

If given the choice between Burrow and Lawrence, I’m going with the Clemson star 100% of the time, and I think most NFL experts would agree with me.

Does this mean the Bengals will for sure trade the pick? I have no idea, but it seems like they’re at least thawing on the idea of not trading it.