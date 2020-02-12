REPORT: Michigan State Hires Mel Tucker As Their New Football Coach

Colorado coach Mel Tucker will reportedly take over the Michigan State football program.

According to an early Wednesday morning report from Bruce Feldman, Tucker and the Spartans reached an agreement after “MSU power brokers came back repeatedly to Tucker’s reps w/ an offer that was impossible to ignore.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His exact salary details aren’t known at the moment.

BREAKING: #CU coach Mel Tucker has agreed in principle to become the new head coach at #MichiganState, per sources. After Tucker turned down initial interest, MSU power brokers came back repeatedly to Tucker’s reps w/ an offer that was impossible to ignore https://t.co/qjOH0qKirQ — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 12, 2020

Well there you have it, folks. The Spartans have found their guy after one of the craziest coaching situations in recent memory.

Mark Dantonio just retired out of nowhere at the start of the month, Luke Fickell wasn’t interested and now Tucker is on his way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:25pm PST

Let’s not forget he just tweeted a few days back that he was staying at Colorado. It’s a great reminder of how fast things can change in college football.

Can Tucker survive in the B1G? I don’t know, but I do know that it won’t be easy at all. The Big Ten East is arguably the toughest division in all of football.

Playing Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan every single year won’t be easy for the Spartans, who just simply can’t recruit at the same level as elite B1G schools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Dec 27, 2019 at 5:08pm PST

To say Tucker has his work cut out for him would be an understatement. We’ll see what he can do, but at least MSU has found their guy after an incredibly chaotic situation.