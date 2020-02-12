REPORT: Mark Dantonio Wanted To Coach The 2020 Season, Quit After Finding Out Michigan State Hired A Search Firm

The chaos surrounding the Michigan State football team has taken another wild turn.

According to Rico Beard, Mark Dantonio planned on coaching the Spartans in 2020, retiring after the season and picking his replacement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, the school apparently hired a search firm to get a replacement. When Dantonio found out, he abruptly quit.

According to @RicoBeard: Sources told him that Dantonio wanted to coach the upcoming 2020 football season, then retire & pick his own replacement. However, in meantime, MSU had hired a search firm to look into finding a new coach. Dantonio found out, was upset, & abruptly retired — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) February 11, 2020

The chaos surrounding Michigan State is simply absurd. Dantonio quits in early February, Luke Fickell barely gives them the time of day, Mel Tucker has reportedly been hired and now we’re learning this little tidbit of information.

All things considered, nothing would surprise me at this point. How did the officials at MSU allow this to get his crazy?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:25pm PST

Even worse, why did Dantonio think he had any right to handpick his successor? It’s not like he’s out here winning titles.

He was a coach at the end of his road and he was going out with a whimper. The fact he wanted to pick the new coach is laugh-out-loud funny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:22pm PST

Best of luck to all the MSU fans out there. It sounds like you guys are in a world of trouble.