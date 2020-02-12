REPORT: Paul Finebaum Is In Talks To Create A Sitcom TV Show About His Life

Legendary college football pundit Paul Finebaum might have a TV show made about his life.

Sports Business Journal reported the following details:

Paul Finebaum and his reps at CAA have met with all four major networks to gauge interest in a sitcom about the 64-year-old radio/TV personality, his call-in show and its many colorful characters. A sitcom is one of several opportunities Finebaum is exploring as he nears the end of his contract at ESPN and SEC Network, sources say.

I don’t watch a ton of network television outside of “SEAL Team” (I know it’s a bit snobbish), but I would absolutely watch a show about Finebaum’s life. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He rose from being a star in SEC country to becoming one of the most visible faces in all of college football. Hell, Paul Finebaum might be the most visible face in all of college football.

He got there by knowing how to work the audience, having crazy followers and doing whatever was necessary to get ahead.

He also always seems to have his finger on the pulse of the most passionate football fans, and then he plays them like a fiddle.

The man is a star, and I hope a TV show about Finebaum gets made. It should be 100% required viewing for fans of the sport.