Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly about to become parents as the two are expecting their first child together.

Multiple sources have reportedly confirmed to E! News in a piece published Wednesday that the 23-year-old “Game Of Thrones” star is about to become a mom and the everyone is “super excited” about it. (RELATED: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Married In Las Vegas)

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source shared with JustJared, who first reported the exciting news. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Announces Engagement To Joe Jonas)

Another source added, “Sophie [Turner] has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The superstar couple were last seen out in public during their appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, held late last month.

Checking on both Turner and the 30-year-old pop singer’s social media accounts we found little to no clues to confirm the happy news.

Seven days ago, Sophie posted a black-and-white photo of the two and the caption read, “Happiness begins with you, bub.”

Jonas also shared the same photo and captioned his post with a heart emoji.

It all comes after the power couple surprised fans last year when they announced that they had tied the knot in May following the Billboard Music Awards. The two then held a second ceremony in France a month later.

Congratulations!