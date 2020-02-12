St. Louis Blues Player Jay Bouwmeester Collapses On The Bench From ‘Cardiac Episode’

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester had a terrifying moment Tuesday night against the Ducks.

A video shows Bouwmeester collapsing on the bench during the game. According to ESPN, the incident is being described as a “cardiac episode.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment below.

Man, that’s tough to watch.

Prayers up for Jay Bouwmeester. pic.twitter.com/FXWbQedMRh — Here’s Your Replay (@HeresYourReplay) February 12, 2020

Following Bowmeester collapsing, the Blues announced that he was “conscious and alert” as the medical staff evaluated him, according to the same ESPN report.

The game was suspended last night and will be made up at a different date. It’s not known at this time what caused the medical issue to occur.

Here’s a picture tonight from the @AP after Jay Bouwmeester was taken to an ambulance after collapsing on the bench. A Ducks player coming over to comfort the #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/raTPmLDD96 — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) February 12, 2020

Obviously, we’re wishing for nothing but the best for Bouwmeester and all of his teammates. This is just a tragic and scary moment for everybody involved.

He was just sitting there, and then collapsed for no apparent reason at all. There are very few things scarier than that.

Jay Bouwmeester is a wonderful person and player. Praying for him. Right call to postpone the game. https://t.co/aZvk1hSL65 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 12, 2020

Let’s all hope the Blues defenseman bounces back in a big way. Last night was just a terrible night for the NHL and the world of hockey.