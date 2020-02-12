Editorial

St. Louis Blues Player Jay Bouwmeester Collapses On The Bench From ‘Cardiac Episode’

Jay Bouwmeester (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/HeresYourReplay/status/1227438859081912323)

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester had a terrifying moment Tuesday night against the Ducks.

A video shows Bouwmeester collapsing on the bench during the game. According to ESPN, the incident is being described as a “cardiac episode.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment below.

Following Bowmeester collapsing, the Blues announced that he was “conscious and alert” as the medical staff evaluated him, according to the same ESPN report.

The game was suspended last night and will be made up at a different date. It’s not known at this time what caused the medical issue to occur.

Obviously, we’re wishing for nothing but the best for Bouwmeester and all of his teammates. This is just a tragic and scary moment for everybody involved.

He was just sitting there, and then collapsed for no apparent reason at all. There are very few things scarier than that.

Let’s all hope the Blues defenseman bounces back in a big way. Last night was just a terrible night for the NHL and the world of hockey.