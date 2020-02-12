Teddy Bridgewater Writes Inspirational Post About Being An Underdog

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater dropped an inspirational post on social media Tuesday afternoon, and you’re going to want to read it.

Bridgewater, who suffered a brutal knee injury while on the Vikings, wrote about how he supports the “young boy that looks forward to practice but hates when practice ends because that’s the only place you find joy in the world and once practice is over its back to the struggle.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He concluded the post by stating, “I was once in your shoes. I believe in you.” You can read the full post below. It’s awesome.

I believe in you. pic.twitter.com/kUcelT75PA — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) February 11, 2020

It’s impossible to cheer against Teddy Bridgewater. You just can’t do it. It’s not possible. He might be the most likable guy in the NFL.

I’ve never seen somebody with his level of positivity before. His knee injury against the Vikings could have ended his career.

At the very least, it set his playing timeline back, but he’s not bitter at all. All Bridgewater does on a regular basis is motivate us all to be better today than we were yesterday.

That’s the kind of guy I want next to me in a foxhole when the bullets start flying. That’s the kind of guy I want to take the field with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) on Mar 14, 2019 at 3:17pm PDT

Nobody knows what the future holds for Bridgewater, but I know he’ll embrace it with open arms. He’s a hell of a good dude, and we could all learn a thing or two from him.