Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Akins Welcome Third Baby Into Family

Country music star Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins welcomed their third child together Tuesday.

The third baby girl was born at 8:30 a.m., according to the Instagram post shared by Rhett.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” Rhett captioned a post including photos of the precious newborn with all the members of their little family.

“It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth,” Rhett continued. “Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Akins and Rhett announced they were expecting another baby girl back in July. (RELATED: Country Music Stars Reading Mean Tweets Might Be The Best Video You See All Day)

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” the couple said at the time.

The Rhett family has such a cute story. After struggling with fertility, the couple decided to adopt an orphan, Willa, from Uganda. During the adoption process, Akins found out she was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Ada.

Now the family has added another sweet baby girl to the family. I could not be happier for them. They definitely deserve it.