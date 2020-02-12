Warner Brothers Appears To Change The Name Of ‘Birds Of Prey’ After It Bombs At The Box Office

Warner Brothers appeared to change the name of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn film after it bombed at the box office.

The film was released as “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” and made less than $35 million domestically this past weekend. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

According to ComicBook.com, the film has now been re-named to “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.” Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters have reportedly both already updated the name of the movie, according to the same report.

I’ve never seen anything like this happen before. I had no idea you could even change the name of a movie after it was released.

Of course, when a film comes in $20 million under expectations for opening weekend, then I guess something has to be done, especially when a star like Robbie is headlining.

To say “Birds of Prey” got off to a poor star would be an understatement. It did terribly, and now Warner Brothers is trying to stop the bleeding by changing the name of the film after it’s already out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birds of Prey (@birdsofprey) on Feb 5, 2020 at 3:00pm PST

It’s a bold strategy. We’ll have to see how it works out for them!