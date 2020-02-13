Alec Baldwin Compares Trump To Hitler In Rant About ‘Lawless,’ ‘Malignant Dictatorships’

Alec Baldwin compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in a lengthy Twitter rant about how the “U.S. Government” is “lawless,” and a “malignant dictatorship.”

“It’s official,” the 61-year-old actor tweeted Wednesday to his millions of followers. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. “The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

“Remember that fascistic thinking takes hold when a standard of living is threatened consistently,” he added in a later post.

“People think that things are changing, and downward for most Americans. And that this will become the new normal. They are wholly directed by $.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested For This Shocking Reason)

Baldwin continued the rant on Thursday, “You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Opens Up About Parking Arrest: I Thought The Guy Was ‘Going To Run My Wife Over’)

The “Saturday Night Live” star has been very outspoken against Trump during his entire presidency. Most recently, he made headlines when he blamed Trump supporters for “the near moral collapse of this country” and “for the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans.”