Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwell Says Extra Regular Season Game Wouldn’t Hurt Players

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell doesn’t think there’s a downside to playing a 17th game.

There has been a ton of debate about the league adding an extra regular season game. While most players seem to be against it, Bidwell doesn't think it'll hurt the players.

“The health/safety data plays out that we can do 17 games and it’s not going to impact the safety and the health of the players. I am really proud of the work the league is doing in terms of the health and safety,” Bidwell said during an interview on Arizona’s Sports 98.7 FM, according to the team’s website.

Yeah, I’d love to see the data Bidwell is citing here. I’d love to see the data that suggests playing more games won’t result in more injuries.

By definition, the more times you do something that can result in injury, then the more likely it is there’ll be injuries along the way.

Whether you agree with a 17-game schedule or not (I’m kind of neutral at this point), that’s just common sense.

I really wouldn’t recommend holding your breath for a 17th regular season game. I don’t see it happening. The players and the NFLPA seem hellbent on making sure it doesn’t.

Without the support of the guys on the field, the owners are cooked. As of right now, you better be comfortable with the regular season the way it is.