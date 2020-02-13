Breathe Healthier And Safer Air Thanks To These 10 Air Purifiers

You may not think about it much, but the air you breathe can have a substantial impact on the quality of your health. Thankfully, keeping that air clean and fresh isn’t a huge hassle. These air purifiers are perfect to help you breathe clean air — free of the usual germs and irritants that spark illness. They’re perfect for sticking in your bedroom or your car for not just a breath of fresh smelling-air, but much-needed clean oxygen that’s foundational to your health and wellness.

ionbox Negative Ion Generator

This ionbox Negative Ion Generator boasts a powerful negative ion generator that releases up to 20 million negative ions per second, more than ten times the standard available on the market. These ions attach to harmful particulates, like smoke, airborne bacteria, allergens, and pollen, neutralizing and removing them.

Find it here for $59.99.

VAVA EE014 Air Purifier with 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter

Featuring three levels of protection, this VAVA EE014 Air Purifier with a 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3μm. That includes large-sized allergens, dust and pet hair, and it also captures formaldehyde and household odors.

Find it here for $59.99.

Brondell O2+ Halo Air Purifier

Enjoy the freshest air 24/7 with this Brondell O2+ Halo Air Purifier: it features an air quality indicator and auto mode which automatically adjusts the machine to match the air quality in the room. Plus, the woven carbon filter effectively reduces smoke, odors and more.

Find it here for $199.99.

VAVA Purifier & 3-in-1 True HEPA Home Air Filter System

Eliminate everything from dust to dander in the air with this VAVA Purifier & 3-in-1 True HEPA Home Air Filter System. This purifier also features safe UV-C light technology that kills airborne bacteria and viruses for an even cleaner space.

Find it here for $69.99.

Airthereal Pure Morning APH260 7-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier

This Airthereal Pure Morning APH260 7-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier removes 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, bacteria, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, VOCs and more. Perfect for larger homes and office spaces, this purifier features a CADR-rated 152+ CFM, so it can purify an area up to 355 square feet, ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, offices, hotels, labs and more.

Find it here for $99.

Autowit Fresh 2 True HEPA Car Air Purifier & Humidifier

Lubricate your vocal chords and breathe easier with this Autowit Fresh 2 True HEPA Car Air Purifier & Humidifier. This 3-stage air filtration removes 90% of pollen, smoke, dust, floccus, formaldehyde, unpleasant odors and more — it also works as a humidifier, sending a fine vapor through the air.

Find it here for $58.99.

Car Plug-In Air Purifier

If you spend long hours in your car, this Car Plug-In Air Purifier makes long commutes a lot more pleasant. It removes odors from pets and stale food alike without any fake scent cover-up.

Find it here for $19.99.

AIR Ionic Car Air Purifier & Charger

If you’re looking for a multitasking purifier, look no further than this AIR Ionic Car Air Purifier & Charger. It not only removes smoke and toxic fumes, but it also includes two USB plug-ins to charge up your phone battery.

Find it here for $34.99.

Brondell O2+ Revive Air Purifier & Humidifier

This Brondell O2+ Revive Air Purifier & Humidifier has dual True HEPA filters, a carbon filter, a specialized filter, and a humidifier filter. Perfect for your bedroom, it operates similarly to an air washer, trapping dust and other air particles in the filter and out of your breathing atmosphere.

Find it here for $399.

Car Cup Humidifier

This super convenient Car Cup Humidifier features an ultrasonic portable multifunction design. It’s a humidifier that also works as an air humidifier, an aroma diffuser, and a cool LED night light.

Find it here for $19.