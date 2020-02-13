Bruins Forward David Pastrnak Scores Awesome Goal Against The Canadiens

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak had an awesome goal during a Wednesday night win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand was racing down the ice when Canadiens defenders swarmed him. Somehow, he was able to slip a pass out to a wide open Pastrnak, who put it into the back of the net.

While the shot might have come on a pretty wide open net, the entire sequence of events is awesome. Watch a video of the play below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Taking back the goal-scoring lead. Watch as @pastrnak96 extends his career high goal total to 41 with his fourth hat trick of the season: pic.twitter.com/E2tDdf1Ro0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 13, 2020

There’s nothing sexier in the world of sports than a great hockey pass that results in a goal. That’s just a fact.

For reasons that I can’t really explain, a great pass on the ice that gets the puck into the back of the net is just a beautiful thing.

I could watch the video above on repeat for an hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:15pm PST

Part of it is the fact the timing you have to have on that stuff is hard for your average sports fan to understand.

It’s all happening so fast, and as a former hockey player, I can promise you it’s not easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) on Feb 12, 2020 at 6:34pm PST

Props to Pastrnak and Marchand for giving us one of the best highlights of the week.