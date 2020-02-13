DNC Had ‘Extensive Oversight’ Over Disastrous App That Turned Iowa Caucus On Its Head

The Democratic National Committee had “extensive oversight” over the app that upended the Iowa caucuses, according to a report from Yahoo! News.

New: Documents reveal DNC was ‘intimately involved’ with Iowa caucus app @hunterw reports https://t.co/6DLf55IL3B — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) February 13, 2020

According to the Yahoo! report:

An unaffiliated Democratic operative in Iowa provided Yahoo News with a copy of the contract between Shadow and the Iowa Democratic Party. The contract, which was signed on Oct. 14, 2019, and refers to Shadow as the “Consultant,” specified that the company had to work with the DNC and provide the national party with access to its software for testing.

The final results of the Iowa caucuses, nearly two weeks later, still include an asterisk because Shadow’s app, which was supposed to tally and transmit the votes, failed when it was needed most. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Mocks Iowa Caucus Chaos, Says Democrats ‘Couldn’t Organize Nap Time For A 6-Year-Old’)

Chairman Tom Perez made no mention of any connection between the DNC and the app’s development, instead tweeting promises to help the Iowa Democratic Party tally the results as quickly and accurately as possible.

What happened last night in Iowa should never happen again. We have staff working around the clock to assist the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure that all votes are counted. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 5, 2020

A day later, Perez called for a recanvass, again making no mention of any connection.

Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called for Perez’s resignation several days later in New Hampshire.