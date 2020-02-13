Politics

DNC Had ‘Extensive Oversight’ Over Disastrous App That Turned Iowa Caucus On Its Head

(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
The Democratic National Committee had “extensive oversight” over the app that upended the Iowa caucuses, according to a report from Yahoo! News.

According to the Yahoo! report:

An unaffiliated Democratic operative in Iowa provided Yahoo News with a copy of the contract between Shadow and the Iowa Democratic Party. The contract, which was signed on Oct. 14, 2019, and refers to Shadow as the “Consultant,” specified that the company had to work with the DNC and provide the national party with access to its software for testing.

The final results of the Iowa caucuses, nearly two weeks later, still include an asterisk because Shadow’s app, which was supposed to tally and transmit the votes, failed when it was needed most. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Mocks Iowa Caucus Chaos, Says Democrats ‘Couldn’t Organize Nap Time For A 6-Year-Old’)

Chairman Tom Perez made no mention of any connection between the DNC and the app’s development, instead tweeting promises to help the Iowa Democratic Party tally the results as quickly and accurately as possible.

A day later, Perez called for a recanvass, again making no mention of any connection.

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called for Perez’s resignation several days later in New Hampshire.