‘Don’t Bring Fredo!’: Trump Previews White House Meeting With Andrew Cuomo

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will host a White House meeting with Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but urged him not to bring his brother.

“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics,” the president said. “New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes.”

“Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!” Trump said.