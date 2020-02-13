‘Don’t Bring Fredo!’: Trump Previews White House Meeting With Andrew Cuomo

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will host a White House meeting with Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but urged him not to bring his brother.
“I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics,” the president said. “New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes.”
“Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!” Trump said.
The president was making reference to a video that went viral last year of Cuomo’s brother Chris taking umbrage with being called “Fredo,” a character from The Godfather. (RELATED: Hope Hicks Is Returning To The White House)
“No, punk ass bitches from the right call me Fredo,” Chris Cuomo said in the video. “I’m an anchor on CNN. Fredo was on ‘The Godfather.’ He was the weak brother, and they use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian? It’s a f****** insult to your people. It’s an insult to your f****** people. It’s like the n-word for us. So, is that a cool fucking thing?”
Trump and Andrew Cuomo are expected to discuss the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) recent decision to remove New York from its trusted travelers program due to a state law that bans local DMVs from sharing information about illegal immigrants to DHS.