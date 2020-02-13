Eric Swalwell Won’t Rule Out Another Impeachment Over Roger Stone

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell said Wednesday that he wasn’t ready to shelve the possibility of another impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump.

Swalwell spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper about former Trump confidant Roger Stone, who was convicted of obstruction, witness tampering, and making false statements, and the possibility that Trump’s DOJ had exercised inappropriate influence over the sentencing recommendations in that case.

WATCH:

“You know, we’re not going to take our options off the table. We don’t wake up in the morning wanting to impeach him,” Swalwell told Tapper. (RELATED: ‘I’m Going To Live In The Present’: Swalwell Blows Off Nadler’s 1998 Impeachment Warnings)

Swalwell went on to say that he hoped Democrats could work with Trump on a number of issues, adding, “We want to work with him on prescription drugs, background checks, and infrastructure, but we’re not going to let him just torch this democracy because he thinks that he’s been let off once and we’re not going to do something about it.”

Roger Stone’s case took over the news cycle when prosecutors recommended a nine-year sentence for his conviction on seven counts of making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering. The DOJ intervened, calling for a lesser recommendation, and critics immediately accused the White House of exercising inappropriate influence over the DOJ.

Following the DOJ’s call for a more lenient sentence for Stone, several prosecutors resigned in protest — and a number of critics have called for the resignation or impeachment of Attorney General William Barr.

Barr might be shamed by the singular indignity of impeachment, the first attorney general in U.S. history to have that black mark on his record. It would seal his reputation as the worst attorney general ever, a legacy he has richly earned. https://t.co/ZmiPj5UbCY — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 13, 2020

Warren: Attorney General Barr Should Be Impeached https://t.co/6GMXEiLo7I — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 13, 2020

Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on the matter in late March.