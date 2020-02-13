Fox Is Making A Show About Re-Enacting ‘The Goonies’

Fox is developing an untitled show about re-enacting the hit movie “The Goonies.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the show:

Here’s the formal logline: After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of their favorite movies —The Goonies. Over the course of the season of the potential series, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams.

This sounds like it’s going to be required viewing. “The Goonies” is one of the greatest movies ever made. You can come in at any point of that movie, and you have to watch through the end. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It’s about a group of young friends hunting for pirate treasure as criminals are racing against them. What’s not to love?

I probably watched “The Goonies” five or six times a year as a little kid. The first time I saw it was at my grandma’s house with my cousins, and I thought it was one of the coolest things I’d ever seen.

Now, Fox is developing a TV show about a group of people re-enacting the cult classic. Would I prefer just getting an actual “Goonies” show?

Sure, but I’ll take what I can get. This certainly sounds like it’s going to be incredibly entertaining. The formula is there, the fans are already there and now they just need to tie it together.

Finally, it’s truly wild how successful many members of the “The Goonies” became. Josh Brolin, Sean Astin and Corey Feldman were all in the movie.

If you’ve lived under a rock the past several decades, then I suggest you watch “The Goonies” ASAP. You can thank me later.