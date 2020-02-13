Editorial

Harrison Barnes Says He Won’t Shave Until The Kings Are .500 Or The Season Is Over

Sacramento Kings star Harrison Barnes is letting his facial hair go.

According to Tim MacMahon, Barnes won’t shave or trim his facial hair until the Kings are .500 or the NBA season is over. They’re currently 21-33. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of Barnes‘ facial hair below.

I love this move from Barnes. It’s kind of a playoff beard move for the NHL, but just a lot more pathetic and sad.

Playoff beards in the NHL are meant to bring the team together and unify everybody during a playoff run.

 

Barnes’ facial hair is meant to serve as a daily reminder the team sucks. It’s a lot different, but the underlying spirit is the same.

The bad news for Harrison Barnes is that the Kings are almost certainly not going to get to .500 before the season is over.

 

That means he’ll be rocking that facial hair for awhile. I sure hope he likes it because it’s not going anywhere!