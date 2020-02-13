Joe Biden Says He ‘Can Hardly Wait’ To Get Donald Trump On The Debate Stage

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was looking forward to debating President Donald Trump.

“I can hardly wait,” Biden said during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” calling Trump “the most corrupt president we’ve ever had.” (RELATED: Biden Jokingly Calls Woman ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’ At New Hampshire Event)

WATCH:

Biden began the interview by defending his decision to remain in the presidential race despite disappointing finishes in both Iowa and New Hampshire

“People know me. They know who I am. They know I’ve never been accused of doing anything indecent, I haven’t lied. I’ve been straight up,” he said. “The bad news for me is I’m authentic. I say what I mean. I mean what I say and sometimes I say all that I mean but that’s — you know …”

Sunny Hostin pointed out the fact that Biden’s authenticity was one of the reasons many people had thought he would make a good witness in the Senate impeachment trial against Trump. “At one point there was talk of this trade. Bolton testifying for your testimony,” Hostin said. “Many people think you should have testified because you would make a good witness. Why didn’t you?”

Biden explained that no one had ever asked him to testify and turned the attack back on Trump. “Look, this is a tactic he uses. The best thing when you’re attacked, go to somebody else, take your eye off the ball, focus on something else. I’ll be damned if I’m going to give him that opportunity. I can hardly wait to get him on the debate stage …” the audience interrupted Biden with applause.

“I can hardly wait. This is the most corrupt president we’ve ever had,” Biden continued. “He wants to fight corruption. Mr. President, I released 21 years of my tax returns. Release one of yours. What do you have hiding?”

Joy Behar jumped in then, asking, “Let’s say you’re on the debate stage with him and he does what he did to Hillary, starts hovering behind you like a big monster behind the poor woman. What are you going to do?” (RELATED: ‘I Would Vote For Colonel Sanders!’: Joy Behar Says She’ll Take Anyone, As Long As It’s A Democrat)

“I’ll say, come up here, Jack. Up here. Stand next to me. Come on, this guy is a — oh gosh,” Biden laughed and shook his head. “God, give me the grace to not say what I’m thinking.”