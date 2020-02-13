John Bolton Sides With John Kelly In Dust-Up With Trump

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton spoke up Thursday in defense of President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“John Kelly is an honorable man,” Bolton tweeted. “John and I have disagreed at times, as is commonplace at senior government levels, but he has always served his country faithfully. Conservatives especially have a responsibility to reject baseless attacks upon him.”

Kelly, who also served as DHS Secretary before succeeding Reince Priebus as chief of staff, criticized the president on a number of issues in a recent appearance. In addition to defending impeachment witness LTC Alexander Vindman, Kelly claimed that Trump was taking the wrong tack with North Korea and Ukraine. (RELATED: Trump Takes Aim At John Kelly: ‘Like So May X’s, He Misses The Action’)

President Trump had fired off a couple of tweets earlier in the day attacking Kelly, suggesting that he had only lashed out at the White House because he “missed the action.”

When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head. Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut,. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

….which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do. His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that “John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.” Wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Kelly had previously voiced support for Bolton when excerpts of the latter’s book detailing Trump’s interactions with Ukraine leaked, saying, “If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton.”