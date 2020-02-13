Politics

John Bolton Sides With John Kelly In Dust-Up With Trump

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and new National Security Advisor John Bolton leave the Oval Office as U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House for a trip to Miami, Florida, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton spoke up Thursday in defense of President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“John Kelly is an honorable man,” Bolton tweeted. “John and I have disagreed at times, as is commonplace at senior government levels, but he has always served his country faithfully. Conservatives especially have a responsibility to reject baseless attacks upon him.”

Kelly, who also served as DHS Secretary before succeeding Reince Priebus as chief of staff, criticized the president on a number of issues in a recent appearance. In addition to defending impeachment witness LTC Alexander Vindman, Kelly claimed that Trump was taking the wrong tack with North Korea and Ukraine. (RELATED: Trump Takes Aim At John Kelly: ‘Like So May X’s, He Misses The Action’)

President Trump had fired off a couple of tweets earlier in the day attacking Kelly, suggesting that he had only lashed out at the White House because he “missed the action.”

Kelly had previously voiced support for Bolton when excerpts of the latter’s book detailing Trump’s interactions with Ukraine leaked, saying, “If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton.”