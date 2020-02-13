Liberal’s Hypocrisy, Ignorance, And Racism On Full Display

On today’s podcast we cover the fake controversy Democrats are trying to manufacture over the President’s comments about the outrageous sentence recommendation for Roger Stone, left-wingers in the UK and the US are facing issues with gender and handling them horribly, and Democrats make a play for the ERA, and racism the liberal media happily ignores.

Listen to the show:

Imagine thinking 7 to 9 years for a first offense of lying to Congress for a 67-year-old man is a just punishment. That’s where the left, which cheers no cash bail and the release from prison of anyone, is doing with Roger Stone. They hate President Trump so much that anything that might harm him they will support, no matter how cruel it is. We get into it all and expose the hypocrisy and insanity of people like Joe Scarborough and his current wife Mika.

The Labour Party in the UK is on the verge of a purge over the issue of transphobia. Meanwhile, girls in the UK are refusing to drink anything in school and risking infections because they’re uncomfortable using unisex bathrooms with boys, and girls in the US are suing to stop boys who identify as girls from competing and dominating girls high school sports. Everything is coming to a head and we get into all of it.

A black UVA student was upset that there were too many white students in the school’s new “multicultural student center,” so she announced to them that they need to be quiet or go somewhere else because they make her and others uncomfortable. We have the unbelievable audio.

