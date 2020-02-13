Mason Rudolph’s $50,000 Fine For The Myles Garrett Incident Upheld

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s fine for the Myles Garrett situation has been upheld.

Rudolph was hit with a $50,000 fine by the league for his role in an altercation that involved Garrett hitting him in the head with a helmet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, somehow getting crushed in your head with your own helmet is a finable offense in the NFL. Unfortunately for Rudolph, he appealed and lost, according to Mike Garafolo.

Actually, to put a bow on this one, Rudolph’s fine was upheld recently, according to a source. The backlog of appeals took a while to work through but that decision came down. https://t.co/7uo90Kz7UI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2020

What an absolute joke. What an absolute joke for the NFL and Roger Goodell. Myles Garrett was 100% responsible for the situation that unfolded this past season.

He was the one who decided to get violent, he was the one who decided to hit Rudolph with a helmet and he should be the only one who should be held responsible.

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

What did Rudolph do wrong? He didn’t let Garrett sufficiently beat him up before fighting back? Once a guy is on top of you, all bets should be off.

Rudolph doesn’t need a fine. He needs the league to pat him on the back for not just rolling over. The man defended himself and it cost him $50,000.

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

If you didn’t already think the NFL’s punishments are a joke, then this should erase any doubt.