O.J. Simpson Says College Athletes Should Be Allowed To Transfer If The Coach Leaves

O.J. Simpson thinks college athletes should be allowed to leave if their coach takes a new job.

The former NFL superstar and convicted felon posted a video about Mel Tucker leaving Colorado for Michigan State, and he actually made a very solid point.

He argued that if the coach who recruited a player is able to leave, then the athlete should be allowed to as well.

You can watch his full comments on the situation below.

If the coach can leave, the kids should have the same option. pic.twitter.com/nGYlLJIHhI — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 12, 2020

Whether you agree with O.J. Simpson or not, you have to admit the point is a fair one. Right now, coaches can leave and do whatever they want.

They don’t have to sit out and they don’t face restrictions for taking a new job. The same can’t be said for athletes.

Unless they get a waiver from the NCAA, transfers must sit for a single season before being eligible to play again.

Athletes go to programs because they feel comfortable there and many times the coaches play a big role. If the coach leaves, then the player might not feel comfortable.

Now, I’m not saying college football should become free agency. That’d be a terrible idea, but maybe minor changes could be made.

Either way, it’s always fun to see O.J. opining online with his thoughts about football!