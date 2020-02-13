‘Did Not Live Up To Our Standards’: Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Throws Amir Riep And Jahsen Wint Off Of The Team After Arrests

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day has dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from the program after their recent arrest.

Following the two being arrested on charges of felony rape with threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity, Day issued a statement late Wednesday announcing that the two had been removed from the team. (RELATED: Ohio State Football Players Amir Riep And Jahsen Wint Charged With Kidnapping And Rape)

He wrote in part, “I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations.”

Ryan Day: “I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations.” — Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 12, 2020

The details surrounding the case against Riep and Wint are incredibly disturbing and the allegations are horrific.

Of course, both former Ohio State players are presumed innocent until proven guilty. That’s our system here in America, and it should be applauded.

Having said that, the details about the alleged rape and kidnapping the public has heard are downright terrifying.

The two men are accused of raping an unnamed victim after she wanted to stop having sex with Riep, and then filming the victim saying the alleged actions were consensual, according to ElevenWarriors.

ESPN added that Riep was laughing as he allegedly forced her to film a video saying it was consensual.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation. Both men are scheduled to be in court this morning.