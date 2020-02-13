Plane Passenger Goes Viral For Hitting The Seat Of Woman Who Reclined In Front Of Him

An American hero has gone viral for handing out a little justice on a plane.

She captioned the video, "@BravoAndy Here's a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum!"

This guy deserves a medal on his chest. What an icon. What a guy. I have no bad things to say about this dude.

Listen up, folks. If you recline your chair on a plane, then you're the problem. The air marshals should arrest you.

You’re clearly a threat to freedom because anybody with a rational mind wouldn’t ever dare do such a stupid thing.

It’s so incredibly inconsiderate and selfish that it’s hard to put into words. Being on a plane isn’t a ton of fun. It’s just not. Plane rides aren’t great. You’re cramped, you’re surrounded by strangers and you’re likely uncomfortable.

You only make them worse by reclining on the person behind you. Most people wouldn’t have the guts to do anything.

Not this guy. He didn’t even hesitate to hit her chair. I hope they gave him free drinks for the entire duration of the plane ride because he 100% deserved them.

