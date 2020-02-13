Reddit Theory Suggests Dolores Is The Host In The Despair In The ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Poster

A new Reddit theory is swirling around about season three of the HBO hit show “Westworld.”

The poster for season three dropped Wednesday, and it showed an unidentified host in despair in front of a city with the tagline, “FREE WILL IS NOT FREE.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The detectives on Reddit think they know who the host is. User @sinax8 noticed there appears to be a tiny piece of blue cloth on the host.

That would seem to signal Dolores is host on the poster with all of her skin torn away.

Where there’s smoke there’s generally a fire, and I think it’s safe to say the people on Reddit are onto something here.

At the very least, I think it’s fair to ask if the host appearing to have blue pieces of cloth means it’s Dolores. After all, the color blue was heavily tied to her in the first season of “Westworld.”

Did Dolores get out of the park and realize not everything was as great as she’d hoped it would be? Who knows. We really don’t know much about season three at all.

We know she’s out of the park. Outside of that, the fans are being kept in the dark.

You can catch the start of season three on HBO March 15, and I can’t wait. We’ll have to see if this Reddit theory turns out to be true or not.

As of right now, I’m certainly buying into it a little.