REPORT: Bengals Are Willing To Work With Andy Dalton On A Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly help starting quarterback Andy Dalton find a trading partner.

The Bengals hold the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, and it’s almost a guarantee they’re going to draft a quarterback. That means Andy Dalton’s time with the team will come to an end, but they won’t leave him out in the cold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“They are going to work with Andy Dalton to facilitate a trade out of Cincinnati when the time is right,” Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

From NFL Now: The #Bengals are willing to work with QB Andy Dalton on a trade, I’m told, a plan that has been communicated to him. This meshes with what exec Duke Tobin told me a few weeks ago that when decisions happen, “I’ll be in contact with him.” (https://t.co/rrfjo3eYy9) pic.twitter.com/WPr3gb65rV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2020

Given how bad the quarterback market is in the NFL, it’s not hard to envision a scenario where the Bengals can find somebody to trade for Dalton.

Now, does he have a ton of value? Probably not, but he’s still a competent starter. That’s a lot more than can be said for at least a couple teams.

I wouldn’t be shocked if a team that drafts a quarterback trades for him to start for a year while the rookie develops.

Either way, it’s a classy move from the Bengals to try to help Dalton find a new team. He put it all on the line for that team for several years.

They don’t have to help him find a new team, but the fact the Bengals are willing to give Dalton a soft landing goes to show how much they appreciate him.