Sean Spicer Set To Launch New Cable TV Show About How The News Is Being Covered

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced he will host his own cable television show.
The first episode will premiere on Super Tuesday, March 3, on Newsmax TV, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.
"Spicer & Co,'' debuts on Super Tuesday, March 3rd, at 6 pm ET and will air daily Monday through Friday on Newsmax TV. "We are going to offer viewers a unique perspective and insights into what's really happening, who is up, who's down and most importantly how it's going to affect their lives,'' Spicer said. "I've had a front row seat to to how Washington works at the highest levels– in the White House, Congress, the Pentagon and K Street. We are going to invite our viewers into a conversation that is totally unique. We will ask the questions and cover the topics that everyone in America is thinking about but no one is asking or talking about." "Sean has been on the inside of how decisions are made in a way so few have," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said. "He was a success as White House press secretary because he connected to ordinary Americans."
“There will be a lot of talk about how the news is being covered and segments where we call out the media,” Spicer told Page Six. “But it’s not a media watchdog. It’s more of a discussion — what people talk about at the dinner table.”
The show, titled “Spicer & Co.,” will feature “Washington insiders, experts, journalists and power brokers,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Sean Spicer Finally Eliminated From ‘Dancing With The Stars’)
“It’s less focused on news and is more of a conversation about the news and issues of the day,” Spicer added. “It’ll be a cross-section — not just politics, but folks that are in entertainment and sports. The topics we’re going to cover will tilt right, but the idea is to have a discussion. You’re not going to have talking points thrown at you or just hear one side. It will be a holistic discussion.”
After Spicer lost his job in the White House in 2017, he appeared for a brief moment on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” He currently has a role on President Donald Trump’s Commission on White House Fellowships.