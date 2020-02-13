Sean Spicer Set To Launch New Cable TV Show About How The News Is Being Covered

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced he will host his own cable television show.

The first episode will premiere on Super Tuesday, March 3, on Newsmax TV, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“There will be a lot of talk about how the news is being covered and segments where we call out the media,” Spicer told Page Six. “But it’s not a media watchdog. It’s more of a discussion — what people talk about at the dinner table.”

The show, titled “Spicer & Co.,” will feature “Washington insiders, experts, journalists and power brokers,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Sean Spicer Finally Eliminated From ‘Dancing With The Stars’)

“It’s less focused on news and is more of a conversation about the news and issues of the day,” Spicer added. “It’ll be a cross-section — not just politics, but folks that are in entertainment and sports. The topics we’re going to cover will tilt right, but the idea is to have a discussion. You’re not going to have talking points thrown at you or just hear one side. It will be a holistic discussion.”

After Spicer lost his job in the White House in 2017, he appeared for a brief moment on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” He currently has a role on President Donald Trump’s Commission on White House Fellowships.