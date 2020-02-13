Snoop Dogg Aplogizes To Gayle King After Instagram Blow Up Regarding Kobe Bryant Interview

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram on Wednesday to apologize to TV personality Gayle King.

Snoop first ripped into King after CBS shared a clip of an interview the “CBS This Morning” host conducted with basketball star Lisa Leslie where she asked about Kobe Bryant’s dismissed rape case.

“I wanna call you one,” Snoop said after criticizing King’s line of questioning in the interview and her relationship with Oprah Winfrey. “Funky, dog-haired b*tch, how dare you try and tarnish my motherf**king homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf**ker.”

The rapper shared his apology to King on Instagram, but left out any mention of Winfrey.

“So with that being said: Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions… Me being angry at questions that you asked,” Snoop Dogg said. “[I] Overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.” (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Goes After Gayle King For Mentioning Kobe Bryant’s Dismissed Sexual Assault Case)

“I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself,” he added. “A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s OK to fix it, it’s OK to man up and say that you’re wrong. I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.”

Snoop also clarified that his first video was not a threat to King.

“Here’s a message for the people that need to know,” he said in another video clip. “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family.”