Watch The First Trailer For ‘The Green Knight’ With Dev Patel And Alicia Vikander

The first preview for “The Green Knight” was released Thursday, and it looks awesome.

The plot of the series, according to IMDB, is, “A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

To put it more simply, “the fantasy is based on Arthurian legend.” Judging from the first preview, we’re in for an incredibly dark time.

The cast is headlined by Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton and Alicia Vikander. Give the trailer a watch below.

Watch the new teaser for #TheGreenKnight, from acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery. Starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and @JoelEdgerton1 — May 29 pic.twitter.com/Qf02Ikcg1r — The Green Knight (@TheGreenKnight) February 13, 2020

This looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit. Sign me up immediately. This looks dark as hell, it has the fantasy angle, it’s about a legendary tale and the cast is loaded.

Sign me up right now!

For those of you who don’t know, I’m a huge fan of Alicia Vikander. Ever since I saw her in “Tomb Raider,” I’ve been a big supporter of her work.

You just don’t find too many badass women like her walking around.

As I’ve said for a long time, we need something to fill the “Game of Thrones” void. Will “The Green Knight” get the job done?

I don’t know, but I’m willing to give it a shot when it comes out May 29.