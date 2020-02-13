Brightbulb / deals

This Fantasy Site Is The Best Way To Win Big

Screenshot-2020-02-05-at-1.44.58-PM
Nicholas Elias Contributor
Font Size:

If you like DraftKings or Fanduels for daily fantasy, you should check out Monkey Knife Fight, a cool new website that makes winning fantasy contests fast, safe, legal and getting paid is simple! 

In fact, Monkey Knife Fight is probably the easiest way to win money on sports yet! The website clearly outlines the terms and rather than having to pick a roster of fantasy players to compete against pros, you can simply make picks based on events or statlines. Over/Unders. Will this player score a goal or no? Guess right and win.

Plus, there’s a ton of options for every sporting contest and each selection is clearly outlined in the game that you select with both payouts and the win conditions. Just select the game, the amount you want to venture for the game, and your picks for whichever match you choose and you’re locked in. It’s that easy.

The fastest growing fantasy sports site on the planet! (Photo via MonkeyKnifeFight)

The fastest growing fantasy sports site on the planet! (Photo via MonkeyKnifeFight)

Claim your 100% deposit bonus today and starting playing right away at monkeyknifefight.com!

While fantasy sports are sure to die down now that football season is over, even if you aren’t an expert at fantasy, we have you covered to cash in big–especially if your Super Bowl party was a bit more expensive than you thought it would be! 

Here are our can’t miss picks for this week!

Hockey

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – FEBRUARY 08: P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils takes the puck in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center on February 08, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There are a lot of games going on tonight, but we have to go with the Detroit Red Wings against the New Jersey Devils. P.K. Subban and the Devils have been hot recently and Detroits woes have continued on a steady pace. I would imagine he gets more than 3.5 shots and blocks than Bernier makes saves. P.K. might even get a goal in this one.

Basketball

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 03: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on January 03, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Our recommendation tonight for basketball is the Boston Celtics against the Los Angeles Clippers. Pick Jayson Tatum to get more than 6.5 rebounds, he’s averaged close to 7 a game this season and shouldn’t have a problem accomplishing that this game.

Big Bonaza, Rapid Fire, Scoring Champion, and More. Tons of options and ways to win! Instant payout! (Photo via MonkeyKnifeFight)

Big Bonaza, Rapid Fire, Scoring Champion, and More. Tons of options and ways to win! Instant payout! (Photo via MonkeyKnifeFight)

Check out MonkeyKnife Fight for yourself today! 

Golf

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Tiger Woods of USA sizes up a shot during the Pro-Am at the Genesis Invitational – Preview Day 3ˆˆ on February 12, 2020 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Golf is dominated by one man only: Tiger Woods. Pick him to go slightly over 69.5 total strokes at The Genesis Invitational today, you wont regret it.

Soccer

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 01: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on February 01, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Since the only thing you can get pick for on these matchups is fantasy points, things get a little bit harder. This coming Monday is Chelsea FC against Manchester United, two of the most competitive clubs in all of soccer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka getting more than 8.5 fantasy points is a safe pick!

Try Monkey Knife Fight today and have your initial deposit matched with bonus funds for a limited time!

That’s your fantasy sports corner wrapup for the week. Take our advice or don’t, it will only take you a few seconds to get a contest going with Monkey Knife Fight.

Make a deposit today and get your initial deposit matched with a bonus you can use for future contests! (Photo via MonkeyKnifeFight)

Make a deposit today and get your initial deposit matched with a bonus you can use for future contests! (Photo via MonkeyKnifeFight)

Play the fastest growing Fantasy Sports Game today! 

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email our BrightBulb Team at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.

Legal in most US States. See your specific states legal classification of fantasy sports for details*