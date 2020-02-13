Trump Extends National Emergency Declaration At The Southern Border

President Donald Trump issued a notice extending the national emergency declaration at the southern border until 2021 on Thursday, according to text of the notice sent out by the White House.

The extension comes as the Trump administration announced the transfer of $3.8 billion from the Pentagon to help fund the border wall. Trump first made the declaration to allow such transfers, as his previous attempts to fund a wall through Congress were blocked. (RELATED: ‘Worked Exactly As Designed’: Border Patrol Responds To Viral Video Of Alien Climbing Trump’s Wall)

“The ongoing border security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border of the United States continues to threaten our national security, including the security of the American people,” says a notice sent from the White House to Congress. “The executive branch has taken steps to address the crisis, but further action is needed to address the humanitarian crisis and to control unlawful migration and the flow of narcotics and criminals across the southern border of the United States.”

Democrats argued in 2019 that Trump didn’t have the authority to construct a border wall via a national emergency declaration. They sought to block his move in March, but Trump vetoed the move. (RELATED: ‘Walls Work’ DHS Celebrates 100 Miles Of New Border wall)

Twelve Republicans, however, joined Democrats in their attempt to block his declaration. They included Sens. Marco Rubio, Rob Portman, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey, Roy Blunt, Lamar Alexander, Mitt Romney, Rand Paul, Jerry Moran, Mike Lee, and Roger Wicker.

Democrats have made at least one other attempt to block the declaration, but they continued to fail without the two-thirds majority required to override a presidential veto.