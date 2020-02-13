Wendy Williams Says Jussie Smollett’s Career Is ‘Done,’ But Chicago ‘Should Just Let This Go’

Wendy Williams said that Jussie Smollett’s career is over and “done” after he was recently indicted on six counts of disorderly conduct for an alleged hate crime hoax, but she also added that Chicago “should just let this go.”

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t even care. His [Smollett’s] prison life has already started,” the 55-year-old talk show host shared during her show “The Wendy Williams Show.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

WATCH:

“He’ll never work again,” she added. “Nobody cares about him. If I saw him walking down the street I’d cross to the other side.” (RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

Williams continued, “Chicago should just let this go. Let it go, man. You’re wasting time with the court system.”

“Jussie Smollett is alleged to have done a horrible thing, but with the gang violence and the bad school system in Chicago — you guys have bigger fish to fry,” she added.

“I mean, the man will never work again,” the TV personality concluded. “Whoever hires him is going to be protested with the pickets outside. Just leave it alone, he’s done.”

As previously reported, Smollett made headlines last year after he claimed to have been a victim of a hate crime when he was allegedly attacked near his Chicago home. He told police, at the time, that two men had allegedly yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him before throwing a rope around his neck and pouring a bleach-like substance on him.

However, by the end of the investigation, Chicago police came to the conclusion that the actor had allegedly paid two Nigerian brothers, Ambimbola and Olabinjio Osundairo, to stage an attack against him. Soon after, he was arrested and faced 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report.

Several weeks later, all charges against him were dropped by the State attorney’s office.