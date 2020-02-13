Hope Hicks Is Returning To The White House, Capping Off A Big Week Of Staffing Shake-Ups

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is returning to the Trump White House in what has been a major week of staffing shake-ups.

Hicks was front and center in the administration for its first year, but stepped down from her role nearly two years ago. So, what does Hicks’ return mean for the administration, conservative media, and more?

Daily Caller editor Arthur Bloom and reporter William Davis are here to break it all down.

