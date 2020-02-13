Woman At University Of Virginia Announces There’s Too Many White People In Multicultural Student Center

A woman at the University of Virginia was caught on video making an announcement that there were too many white people in the university’s new Multicultural Student Center.

The video began circulating this week on Twitter, featuring an unidentified woman giving a “public service announcement” to guests of the newly opened Multicultural Student Center.

Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center. “Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.” This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural. pic.twitter.com/XkefKqfqLA — YAF (@yaf) February 12, 2020

“If ya’ll didn’t know, this is MSC and frankly there are just too many white people in here and this is a space for people of color,” she said in the video. “So just be really cognizant of the space that you’re taking up because it does make some of us POC uncomfortable when we see too many white people in here. It’s only been opened for four days, and frankly there’s the whole university for a lot of y’all to be at, and there’s very few spaces for us, so keep that in mind.” (RELATED: Salon Warns Of ‘White Menaces To Society’)7

The original version of the video was reportedly posted by a friend of the woman seen speaking in it, but that post has since been deleted, according Charlottesville’s CBS News 19. The circulating video was reposted by Young America’s Foundation.

The university issued a statement on Wednesday affirming its commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

“In order to foster the diversity of experience and ideas that make UVA a great and good place to study and work, these centers are open to all members of the University community,” the school wrote.

UVA this month introduced four new and expanded student centers in Newcomb Hall. Since the opening, some questions have been raised regarding the scope or inclusivity of these centers and their missions. UVA provided the following statement on Feb. 12 to address these questions: pic.twitter.com/BJ3LZCvIrE — UVA (@UVA) February 12, 2020

The student did not respond to a request for comment from the Cavalier Daily, the university’s student newspaper. The University of Virginia did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller in time for publication.