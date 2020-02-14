An Honest Conversation About Liberal Lies And Racial Politics

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we sit down with professor and author Wilfred Reilly to talk about his two great and important books, “Taboo: 10 Facts You Can’t Talk About,” and “Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War.” We also discuss the new 1776 Project, a group of African American scholars championing American values and history launching to counter the flawed 1619 Project by the New York Times attempting to reframe America and fundamentally racist.

Why are cries of racism so common in politics? Is American a “fundamentally racist country”? How is race used as a weapon in elections? We discuss these questions and more with political science professor Wilfred Reilly from Kentucky State University, one of the nation’s oldest historically black colleges. We get into the 1776 Project and both “Hate Crime Hoax” and “Taboo,” how the left has weaponized race and how to combat it.

