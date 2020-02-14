‘Three-Penny Opera’: Ana Navarro Claims Trump/Barr Spat Was Orchestrated

Ana Navarro claimed Friday that Attorney General William Barr’s statements apparently rebuking President Donald Trump — and the president’s response — were orchestrated.

Navarro, during an appearance on ABC’s “The View,” responded to Barr, who said during an interview that the president’s tweets about ongoing DOJ cases got in the way of him doing his job. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Compares Republicans At Trump Presser To Her Dog Begging For Treats)

WATCH:

“The Justice Department took a lot this week for backtracking on Roger Stone’s sentence, hours after Trump tweeted that it was unfair. Is this all orchestrated damage control now?” Joy Behar asked. “You don’t buy this?”

“Not for half a second,” Navarro said, claiming that Barr had been “complicit” from the beginning and accusing him of “whitewashing” former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. “He has used everything in his power and acted like Trump’s attorney, not the country’s attorney. So don’t come and tell me now that this isn’t some kind of synchronized swimming routine between the two of them,” she added.

“He issued a statement. The White House said, ‘The president wasn’t bothered by the comment at all, and he has the right, just like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions.’ Really?” Sunny Hostin read.

“So that’s a love match,” Behar replied.

Hostin did not appear convinced. “Come on. Come on,” she said.

“That’s not a love match,” Navarro shook her head. “It’s called kabuki theatre, a bad one, three penny opera.”

“Do they think that the American people are that stupid?” Hostin asked.

Meghan McCain jumped in then, arguing that normal Americans probably weren’t even paying attention.”I think Trump and Trump’s team are betting that people have tuned out and are focused on 2020. That doesn’t make it right but I think that’s what’s going on.”

“We’re living in a Banana Republic right now,” Behar complained, concluding that people who weren’t paying attention needed to start.