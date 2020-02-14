Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads Comfortably In Nevada

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading in the next Democratic primary state, according to a new poll published Friday.

Sanders leads the rest of the Democratic presidential field with 25% of the vote, according to a poll published Friday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Sanders followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who claims 18% of the vote, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who claims 13% of the vote, and businessman Tom Steyer who claims 11% of the vote. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg both polled at 10%. The poll was conducted among 413 likely caucus-goers, and has a margin of error of roughly 4.8%. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Is Now The Democratic Front-Runner, And That Should Worry Republicans)

The Nevada Caucuses are set to take place Saturday, February 22, and will be the third election of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Buttigieg narrowly won the majority of delegates in the disputed Iowa Caucuses, while Sanders eked out a close win in New Hampshire.