Colin Kaepernick Starts His Own Publishing Company, Will Release A Book About His Life In 2020

Colin Kaepernick has started Kaepernick Publishing and will release a book of his own this year.

According to ESPN, Audible released a statement that “the memoir will share the life experiences that led Kaepernick to risk his career as an NFL quarterback in one silent act of protest.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unknown if his inability to read a defense or look past his first throwing option will also be covered in the book.

On top of that, it seems like Kaepernick Publishing will also print other authors about black culture. The disgraced NFL quarterback released a promo that is just kind of strange.

The whole thing is about how white people destroyed the culture of black people, and how this publishing company will right all the wrongs of history.

You can watch it below.

This is the book literally nobody asked for, but we’re getting it anyway. As I referenced above, Kaepernick’s anthem issue isn’t the reason why he’s out of the league.

If Aaron Rodgers kneeled for the anthem, he’d still be out there slinging it for the Packers. It’s because Kaepernick’s play dropped off a cliff.

His talents weren’t even close enough to justify the distractions he brought to the field.

I have a feeling this whole book will be a sob story that paints Kaepernick has some kind of resistance hero. In reality, he’s a man that was paid millions to play football, lost his job to Blaine Gabbart and then refused to stand for the anthem.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s just football, and Kaep isn’t good enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

I can’t wait to see how absurd this book is once it’s released. I have no doubt it’s going to paint Kaepernick as the hero nobody asked for and nobody needed.