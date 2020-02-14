Trump Jr. Reacts To News Of Avenatti’s Guilty Verdict, Says He’s A ‘Shoe In’ For A Future Democratic Nomination

Donald Trump Jr. poked fun at attorney Michael Avenatti Friday after the former CNN pundit was found guilty on charges that he attempted to extort millions of dollars from sport apparel giant Nike.

“I look forward to Michael’s witty twitter retorts to the jury that just found him guilty in all counts. Though I’m told he is still doing well amongst the Democrat primary contenders,” President Donald Trump’s son tweeted. The tweet included a link to a report on Avenatti’s guilt.

Trump Jr. also suggested in a separate tweet Friday that Avenatti is a “shoe in for the 2064 Democratic nomination.” (RELATED: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty On All Counts In Nike Extortion Trial)

Avenatti, a major opponent of the president, was charged in 2019 with threatening Nike that he would expose the massive company’s for allegedly shaking down college basketball team unless it pay him $25 million to conduct a probe.

I look forward to Michael’s witty twitter retorts to the jury that just found him guilty in all counts. Though I’m told he is still doing well amongst the Democrat primary contenders. #basta MAGA: Michael Avenatti Going Away https://t.co/FfJ0OrZBfi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2020

He came to prominence in 2017 when he represented porn star Stormy Daniels, who sued Trump so she could discuss aspects of her alleged sexual encounters she had with him. She received $130,000 in exchange for keeping quiet about the alleged encounter.

Avenatti once predicted Trump Jr.’s downfall over his involvement with Trump’s alleged conspiracy with Russia. Former special council Robert Mueller ultimately did not find evidence that the president conspired with Russian President Vladimir Putin to win the 2016 U.S. election.

