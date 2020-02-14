Jim Acosta Blames Trump For Kids Getting Bullied Just Weeks After CNN Settled With Nick Sandmann

CNN reporter Jim Acosta shared an article blaming President Donald Trump for school bullying Thursday, just a month after CNN had to settle with Covington Catholic teenager Nick Sandmann.

“Trump’s rhetoric has changed the way hundreds of kids are bullied in classrooms,” Acosta tweeted, sharing a Washington Post article claiming that Trump has created more bullying in schools based on his rhetoric.

Trump’s rhetoric has changed the way hundreds of kids are bullied in classrooms https://t.co/Rns2Sw8f4i — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2020

The Federalist’s Sean Davis responded, “Your network was just forced to settle a nine-figure lawsuit for bullying a child.”

Your network was just forced to settle a nine-figure lawsuit for bullying a child. https://t.co/jowQddM2tn — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 14, 2020

Washington Examiner writer Becket Adams also chimed in, saying, “didn’t your network just settle a defamation lawsuit with a teenager?”

didn’t your network just settle a defamation lawsuit with a teenager? — ????’???? ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@BecketAdams) February 14, 2020

Indeed, it’s been just over a month since news broke that CNN settled with Nick Sandmann, the teenager at the center of the infamous Covington Catholic controversy, when the media swarmed upon a group of high school students after they had an encounter with Native American activist Nathan Philips. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Says Greta Thunberg Is Off Limits Because She’s A ‘Kid.’ Twitter Users Recall Some Recent CNN History)

The Washington Post is also being sued by Sandmann for their coverage of the controversy