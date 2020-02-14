Politics

Jim Acosta Blames Trump For Kids Getting Bullied Just Weeks After CNN Settled With Nick Sandmann

Mark Wilson/Getty Images/Screenshot/ YouTube/TheDC Shorts/MSNBC

Justin Caruso Contributor
CNN reporter Jim Acosta shared an article blaming President Donald Trump for school bullying Thursday, just a month after CNN had to settle with Covington Catholic teenager Nick Sandmann.

“Trump’s rhetoric has changed the way hundreds of kids are bullied in classrooms,” Acosta tweeted, sharing a Washington Post article claiming that Trump has created more bullying in schools based on his rhetoric.

The Federalist’s Sean Davis responded, “Your network was just forced to settle a nine-figure lawsuit for bullying a child.”

Washington Examiner writer Becket Adams also chimed in, saying, “didn’t your network just settle a defamation lawsuit with a teenager?”

Indeed, it’s been just over a month since news broke that CNN settled with Nick Sandmann, the teenager at the center of the infamous Covington Catholic controversy, when the media swarmed upon a group of high school students after they had an encounter with Native American activist Nathan Philips. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Says Greta Thunberg Is Off Limits Because She’s A ‘Kid.’ Twitter Users Recall Some Recent CNN History)

The Washington Post is also being sued by Sandmann for their coverage of the controversy