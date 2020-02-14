How To Combat Loneliness On Valentine’s Day With Sen. Todd Young

Republican Indiana Sen. Todd Young sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Maranda Finney to discuss the loneliness epidemic in America. This discussion comes on what some may find to be one of the more lonely days of the year: Valentine’s Day.

Young explains how loneliness not only affects one’s mental health, but how it can also affect one’s physical health. Don’t fret, however, because Young shares some wholesome tips on how to avoid loneliness and discusses some policy recommendations that may help resolve this issue. Watch the video and let us know what you think! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Mike Lee Explains Why He And 7 Other Republicans Voted To Limit Trump’s War Powers)

